2015 Buick LaCrosse
Base- Certified - $162 B/W
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
64,547KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9030628
- Stock #: P01610A
- VIN: 1G4GA5G32FF239575
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Chocolate Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # P01610A
- Mileage 64,547 KM
Vehicle Description
The Buick LaCrosse is a large sedan that offers a spacious cabin, premium interior materials, and a pleasant ride. This 2015 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This low mileage sedan has just 64,547 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's dark chocolate metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Steering Wheel Controls, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Onstar, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $161.56 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $25203 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (304 hp [226.7 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm) (Includes (REP) 18 Sterling Silver painted aluminum wheels.),Security System,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Universal Garage Door Opener,Rear Bench Seat,Powe...
