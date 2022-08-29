$13,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2015 Buick Verano
2015 Buick Verano
Convenience- Certified - $114 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
153,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9093829
- Stock #: P01610AA
- VIN: 1G4PR5SK2F4174990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 153,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Take Buick’s serene, smooth-riding luxury and distill it into a compact size, and you get the Verano. -Car and Driver This 2015 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 Buick Verano is a stylish compact sedan that blends luxury appointments with small car convenience. It offers a comfortable ride and strong performance all at a price that makes it an attainable luxury vehicle. Buick managed to integrate the luxury they're known for into a compact sedan without losing any refinement. What sets the Verano apart from other luxury cars is the all-season drivability of front-wheel drive, low cost of ownership, and the fuel efficiency of a compact. This sedan has 153,575 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $113.09 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $17641 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),Passenger Air Bag,ABS,Power Steering,Driver Air Bag,CD Playe...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4