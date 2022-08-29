2015 Buick Verano

$13,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 5 7 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9093829

9093829 Stock #: P01610AA

P01610AA VIN: 1G4PR5SK2F4174990

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 153,575 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (180 hp [134.28 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.85 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),Passenger Air Bag,ABS,Power Steering,Driver Air Bag,CD Playe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.