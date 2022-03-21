Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Cadillac SRX

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac SRX

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury- Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac SRX

Luxury- Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787638
  • Stock #: 15662
  • VIN: 3GYFNBE30FS624967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Coast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 15662
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

The Cadillac SRX is a desirable alternative to its vanilla competitors in the luxury crossover segment. This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This low mileage SUV has just 73,000 kms. It's silver coast in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/



Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, Heated Front Seat(s), Adjustable Pedals, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Rear Bench Seat, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Front Side Air Bag, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 25,891 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Tou...
 6,361 KM
$57,788 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Accord Sd...
 175,958 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory