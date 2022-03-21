$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac SRX
Luxury- Sunroof - Leather Seats
73,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8787638
- Stock #: 15662
- VIN: 3GYFNBE30FS624967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Coast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 15662
- Mileage 73,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The Cadillac SRX is a desirable alternative to its vanilla competitors in the luxury crossover segment. This 2015 Cadillac SRX is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
With greater utility than a sedan and more agility than a full-size SUV, the SRX is the sweet spot in Cadillac's outstanding lineup. This mid-size luxury crossover is a standout in an otherwise dull segment. Its chiseled styling is complimented by a daring, high-tech interior with room to seat five and plenty of cargo space to boot. The Cadillac SRX leads the way in utilitarian refinement. This low mileage SUV has just 73,000 kms. It's silver coast in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorcadillac.ca/finance/apply-for-financing/
Call 613-549-1311 and book a test-drive today! o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Tires - Front All-Season, Heated Front Seat(s), Adjustable Pedals, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Rear Bench Seat, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Front Side Air Bag, ...
