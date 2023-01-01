Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

78,773 KM

Details Description Features

$42,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Custom / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Custom / Clean CarFax / Tow Package

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,773KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10034457
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9F7175597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 78,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.7L Turbocharged Engine, 4X4, Running Boards, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner, Backup Camera, Tow Package with Trailer Brake Controller, 6 Passenger Seating, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Front Tow Hooks, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2019 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 86,086 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic
2019 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 82,385 KM
$37,288 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 152,742 KM
$22,888 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory