<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at Paulette Auto Sales! This beautiful blue sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and fuel-efficient ride. With its spacious interior, comfortable bucket seats, and a plethora of features, this Cruze is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Cruze has only 154,756km on the odometer, and is packed with features youll love. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. And enjoy the comfort of power windows, power door locks, and power steering.</p><p><strong>Here are five key features that make this Cruze a standout:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to foggy mornings with heated mirrors that provide clear visibility.</li><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing your brakes will perform optimally in any situation.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Effortlessly adjust your windows and lock your doors at the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Tilt Steering Wheel:</strong> Find your perfect driving position with the convenience of a tilt steering wheel.</li></ul><p> </p><p>Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze in person at Paulette Auto Sales today!</p>

154,756 KM

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1G1PC5SB7F7211514

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,756 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at Paulette Auto Sales! This beautiful blue sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and fuel-efficient ride. With its spacious interior, comfortable bucket seats, and a plethora of features, this Cruze is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

This well-maintained Cruze has only 154,756km on the odometer, and is packed with features you'll love. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. And enjoy the comfort of power windows, power door locks, and power steering.

Here are five key features that make this Cruze a standout:

  • Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.
  • Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to foggy mornings with heated mirrors that provide clear visibility.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your brakes will perform optimally in any situation.
  • Power Windows & Locks: Effortlessly adjust your windows and lock your doors at the push of a button.
  • Tilt Steering Wheel: Find your perfect driving position with the convenience of a tilt steering wheel.

 

Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze in person at Paulette Auto Sales today!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910

