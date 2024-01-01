$8,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
$8,888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,756 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze at Paulette Auto Sales! This beautiful blue sedan boasts a 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, making it a smooth and fuel-efficient ride. With its spacious interior, comfortable bucket seats, and a plethora of features, this Cruze is perfect for daily commutes and weekend adventures.
This well-maintained Cruze has only 154,756km on the odometer, and is packed with features you'll love. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and heated mirrors. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control. And enjoy the comfort of power windows, power door locks, and power steering.
Here are five key features that make this Cruze a standout:
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the touch of a button for ultimate convenience.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to foggy mornings with heated mirrors that provide clear visibility.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your brakes will perform optimally in any situation.
- Power Windows & Locks: Effortlessly adjust your windows and lock your doors at the push of a button.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Find your perfect driving position with the convenience of a tilt steering wheel.
Come see this 2015 Chevrolet Cruze in person at Paulette Auto Sales today!
Paulette Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
