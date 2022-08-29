Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

216,575 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

NA

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

NA

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

216,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9311152
  Stock #: 001155
  VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7221423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001155
  • Mileage 216,575 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind. Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protections products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home. We offer same day financing! Check you credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership Well buy your vehicle! Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or visit Vendde.com/valuemyvehicle to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes Visit Vendde.com, or Vendde in the Apple App Store or Google Play Someone is always available and happy to help! Chat with us 24/7 at Vendde.com

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Sunroof
Rear View Camera

