2015 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 67,556 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Blast from the Past, Drive into the Future!
Introducing the 2015 Equinox LT, a timeless marvel that doesn't just stand the test of time, but cruises through it with finesse! With fewer miles than your average superhero's cape, this Front-Wheel Drive wonder promises a journey where the road is your playground.
?? Sleek Style, Smooth Ride: Command attention with its sleek exterior, while indulging in the plush interior that's as cozy as your favorite café. Glide through city streets and highways alike, with a ride so smooth, you'll swear you're floating on clouds.
?? Tech-tastic: Stay connected and entertained on the go with the Equinox's cutting-edge technology. From the intuitive infotainment system to the seamless smartphone integration, your drive will never be dull again.
?? Safety First, Always: Your peace of mind is our top priority. With advanced safety features like traction control and multiple airbags, you can drive with confidence, knowing you're protected from the unexpected.
?? Space Galore: Whether it's groceries, gear, or your furry co-pilot, the Equinox has room for it all. With ample cargo space and versatile seating options, every journey becomes an adventure.
? Efficiency Redefined: Who says you can't have power and efficiency? With the Equinox LT's fuel-efficient engine, you'll spend less time at the pump and more time enjoying the open road.
?? Why Wait?: Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. The 2015 Equinox LT with lower-than-average kilometers is a rare gem waiting to be discovered. Hurry, before someone else steals your thunder!
?? Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that vehicle features and specifications may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.
Ready to ignite your passion for driving? Visit us today and experience the magic of the 2015 Equinox LT for yourself!
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
