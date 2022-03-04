Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

28,210 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT- Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8619419
  • Stock #: 61522
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK9F6227148

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 61522
  • Mileage 28,210 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

The 2015 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV -Edmunds This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This low mileage SUV has just 28,210 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Cl...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

