2015 Chevrolet Equinox

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 9 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9097291

9097291 Stock #: 15529

15529 VIN: 2GNALAEK8F6334957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 58,902 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, St...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.