2015 Chevrolet Equinox

58,902 KM

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS- Bluetooth - SiriusXM

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS- Bluetooth - SiriusXM

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

58,902KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9097291
  • Stock #: 15529
  • VIN: 2GNALAEK8F6334957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 58,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

The 2015 Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This low mileage SUV has just 58,902 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Front Wheel Drive, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, St...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

1-866-549-1311
