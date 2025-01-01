$14,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2015 Chevrolet Impala
LT- $128 B/W
2015 Chevrolet Impala
LT- $128 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,489KM
VIN 2G1125S36F9189425
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25254A
- Mileage 106,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Synthetic Leather
Chevy's flagship sedan is no longer the face of rental lots, this sedan is changing the game. This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This sedan has 106,489 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.00 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Chevy's flagship sedan is no longer the face of rental lots, this sedan is changing the game. This 2015 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 Chevrolet Impala has been a part of the Chevy lineup for many years but its latest redesign in 2014 has certainly brought the Impala back into the limelight. The lmpala is stylish, spacious, and has the latest in advanced technology to keep you connected no matter where you are. With plenty of room for 5 adults to fit comfortably, the Impala is an attractive choice in a full-size sedan. This sedan has 106,489 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $128.00 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Mirror(s), WiFi Hotspot, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear Performance, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Side Air Bag, Security System, Power Door Locks, Rear Bench Seat, Rear A/C, Floor Mats, Driver Adjustable Lu...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Taylor Automall
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD- Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 165,920 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent GL- Bluetooth - Heated Seats 175,236 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Allure CX 140,788 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Taylor Automall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-549-XXXX(click to show)
613-549-1311
Alternate Numbers1-866-549-1311
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2015 Chevrolet Impala