Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

65,761 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT- Certified - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT- Certified - Bluetooth

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,761KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787668
  • Stock #: 22483A
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL0FF211679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Low Mileage, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

The Chevy Malibu stands out as a domestic leader in the competitive mid-size sedan segment. This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This low mileage sedan has just 65,761 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black granite metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 196HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm) (STD),Aluminum Wheels,Front Wheel Drive,Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 25,891 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Tou...
 6,361 KM
$57,788 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Accord Sd...
 175,958 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory