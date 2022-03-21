2015 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 7 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8787668

8787668 Stock #: 22483A

22483A VIN: 1G11C5SL0FF211679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 65,761 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm) (STD),Aluminum Wheels,Front Wheel Drive,Powe...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.