$13,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS- Bluetooth
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS- Bluetooth
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
197,510KM
Used
VIN 1GCVKPEC4FZ250471
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24273A
- Mileage 197,510 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
Proven strong a million times over, the iconic Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 197,510 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
