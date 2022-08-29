Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

83,325 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ- Certified

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ- Certified

83,325KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!

With a wide range of body styles, an impressive interior and a lineup of powerful and fuel-efficient engines make the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado a top pick in the full-size pickup class. -Edmunds This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,325 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/


CHEVROLET, BUICK, AND GMC CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED BENEFITS
This vehicle has met our highest standard and has been put through the GM certificationprocess by our GM-trained technicians. Our GM Certified used vehicles go thru an extensive150+ point inspection and are reconditioned back to near new condition. Each vehicle comeswith a minimum of a 3 month, 5000 KM warranty or the balance of the factory warranty(whichever is longer) with 24-hour roadside assistance. They also come with satisfactionguaranteed; a 30 day or 2500 km exchange privilege if you are not completely satisfied. If your budget permits, you can extend or upgrade to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan. You'll also appreciate the convenience of being able to transfer any existing warranties to a new owner, should you ever decide to sell your Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle.



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

