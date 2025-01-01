Menu
Low Mileage, Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!

They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This low mileage sedan has just 40,858 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $68.26 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

40,858 KM

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LS- Wi-Fi - $69 B/W - Low Mileage

12516121

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LS- Wi-Fi - $69 B/W - Low Mileage

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,858KM
VIN 1G1JA6SH6F4199721

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P02081
  • Mileage 40,858 KM

Low Mileage, Wi-Fi, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!

They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. The Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, the Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America.This low mileage sedan has just 40,858 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Wi-fi, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $68.26 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD), Rear Side Air Bag, Tires - Front All-Season, Cargo Shade, Rear Bench Seat, Rear Reading Lamps, WiFi

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Chevrolet Sonic