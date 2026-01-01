$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2015 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
200,700KM
VIN 1GNKRGKD7FJ319431
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels
For work or for play, the versatile Chevy Traverse checks all the boxes. This 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 Chevrolet Traverse is a larger crossover SUV that has an expansive cabin, a long list of features as well as top-notch crash test scores. With seating for up to eight passengers, there is plenty of room for your sporting gear, team members, or a group of friends for a night out. While the Traverse offers a large cargo area when all of the seats are full, folding the rear seats down gives you the largest cargo capacity in the segment if you need to haul larger items for work or play. This SUV has 200,700 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine, 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m])
Axle, 3.16 ratio
Exhaust, single outlet
Battery, high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps
GVWR, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg) (CR14526 FWD models only.)
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual-note
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Included and only available with (AH5) 8-way power driver seat with lumbar.)
Interior
Cup holders 10 with (ABB) 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) and 12 with (ABC) 8-passenger (2-3-3 seating configuration)
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger, rear-window electric
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Insulation, acoustical package
Steering column, tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat, 2-way manual front passenger, included with Premium Cloth
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage
Instrumentation, enhanced Driver Information Centre with personalization features, speedometer, tachometer, outside temperature display, low oil, fuel and coolant indicators, odometer, trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass
Visors, driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Colour Touch Radio
Seat, 8-way power driver with power recline and lumbar control
Trim, interior, wood grain centre stack and interior trim
Exterior
Roof rail mouldings
Fog lamps, front
Door handles, chrome
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Spoiler, rear
Liftgate, rear manual
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire
Mouldings, body-colour bodyside
Glass, Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Headlamps, dual cavity, halogen
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, standard speaker system
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kingston Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
2015 Chevrolet Traverse