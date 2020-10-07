Menu
2015 Dodge Challenger

50,451 KM

Details Description Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

2015 Dodge Challenger

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T Scat Pack SRT 392 6.4L Hemi V8

2015 Dodge Challenger

R/T Scat Pack SRT 392 6.4L Hemi V8

Location

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

  1. 6168618
  2. 6168618
  3. 6168618
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

50,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6168618
  • Stock #: 20T172B
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ2FH864689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20T172B
  • Mileage 50,451 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA POWER SEATS 8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN 20-INCH ALLOYSEnjoy Hassle-Free One-Price Shopping At Kingston Dodge. Family Owned And Operated Since 1980. Get Pre-Approved Today at CarLoansKingston.ca Fast, Easy, Confidential And With Rates As Low As 4.99% OAC.*ALL USED VEHICLES COME WITH ONE STANDARD KEY/FOB - EXTRA KEYS/FOBS MAY BE INCLUDED IN SOME CASES OR AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT ADDITIONAL COSTS (SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS).

Vehicle Features

POWER SEAT
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

Kingston Dodge Chrysler

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

613-549-8900

