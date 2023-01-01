Menu
2015 Dodge Dart

134,382 KM

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

GT / Leather / Touren Rims / 2.4L Tigershark Engin

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,382KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447244
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB1FD406857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,382 KM

Vehicle Description

Not only does the 2015 Dodge Dart GT have the sporty looks, it also has the sport suspension and engine to go along with it!

 

Features include a 2.4L Tigershark Multi-Air Engine, Sport Suspension, Touren TR9 3190 Hyper Silver Rims, GT Leather Interior, Push Button Start, Power Drivers Seat, Remote Start, Heated Front Seats and Wheel, 7" Customizable Display Cluster, Ambient LED Lighting, 8.4" UConnect Touchscreen, Backup Camera, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

