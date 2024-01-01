Menu
The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan comes equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine, Air conditioning with dual-zone temperature control, Second-row bench seat and third-row Stow n Go with tailgate seats, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) including All-Speed Traction Control, Trailer Sway Damping, and Brake Assist and so much more! <p>**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**</p> <p>The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. <strong>Cash pricing is an additional $699. </strong> We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs. <p> <p>WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!<p><strong> <p><strong>All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.<p> <p>Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.</p> <p>We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!</p> <p>Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!</p> <p>Office - 613-634-3262</p> <p>Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Joe Purdy (Finance) - Extension 103 - Cell 613-453-9915; joe@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Brian Doyle (Sales and Finance) - Extension 106 - Cell 613-572-2246; brian@autohousekingston.ca</p> <p>Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

112,063 KM

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT 8 SEATER! - STO 'N GO 3RD ROW

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT 8 SEATER! - STO 'N GO 3RD ROW

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

112,063KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG6FR722103

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,063 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Trend SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BACKUP CAM for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend SUNROOF - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - BACKUP CAM 59,835 KM $23,795 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium BACKUP CAM - AWD - CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Kingston, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium BACKUP CAM - AWD - CLEAN CARFAX 162,716 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback ONLY 47,000KM - BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO for sale in Kingston, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Hatchback ONLY 47,000KM - BACKUP CAM - APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO 47,789 KM $25,570 + tax & lic

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan