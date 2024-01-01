2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Menu
<p>    Welcome to the epitome of family comfort and adventure: the 2015 Dodge Caravan Crew! Step into luxury with its sumptuous leather seating, designed to cradle you in relaxation on every journey. Powering this beast is a 3.6 V6 engine, delivering the oomph you need to conquer the roads with finesse.</p> <p>But wait, there's more! This marvel of engineering isn't just about looks and power; it's about versatility too. With ample cargo space, it's your go-to for grocery runs, road trips, and everything in between. Plus, with advanced safety features, you can cruise with peace of mind, knowing your loved ones are protected.</p> <p>Whether you're a busy parent shuttling kids to soccer practice or an adventure-seeker ready to hit the open road, the 2015 Dodge Caravan Crew is your trusty sidekick. Stop dreaming and start driving your perfect family getaway today!</p> <p><em>Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that specifications may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.</em></p> <p><em>    Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!<br />     Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love. <br />     Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved! <br />     Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car. <br />     Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).<br /> $699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.  <br />     If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.<br />     Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.</em><br />  </p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,990 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG8FR579233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 144,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan