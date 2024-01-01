$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 144,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to the epitome of family comfort and adventure: the 2015 Dodge Caravan Crew! Step into luxury with its sumptuous leather seating, designed to cradle you in relaxation on every journey. Powering this beast is a 3.6 V6 engine, delivering the oomph you need to conquer the roads with finesse.
But wait, there's more! This marvel of engineering isn't just about looks and power; it's about versatility too. With ample cargo space, it's your go-to for grocery runs, road trips, and everything in between. Plus, with advanced safety features, you can cruise with peace of mind, knowing your loved ones are protected.
Whether you're a busy parent shuttling kids to soccer practice or an adventure-seeker ready to hit the open road, the 2015 Dodge Caravan Crew is your trusty sidekick. Stop dreaming and start driving your perfect family getaway today!
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy, please note that specifications may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Auto Sales
Platinum Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-561-4857