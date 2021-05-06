2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

+ taxes & licensing
613-532-6947
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3
613-532-6947
+ taxes & licensing
Clean carfax, no accidents, one owner, regularly serviced, low KM's - WOW!!! This 15 Grand Caravan has great safety ratings, a well executed V6, flexible seating and excellent interior room. No wonder why this vehicle remains a veteran in the minivan business. It comes equipped with power windows and locks, ECO mode for fuel savings, front bucket seats, dual climate control, steering wheel mounted controls with cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, 3x 12v power outlets, removable full folding bench, outside temp gauge...plus much more!
Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years.
We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report.
We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none.
Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3