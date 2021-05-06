2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 9 9 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7071379

7071379 VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR633800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 56,992 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.