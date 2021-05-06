Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

56,992 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

56,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7071379
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR633800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax, no accidents, one owner, regularly serviced, low KM's - WOW!!! This 15 Grand Caravan has great safety ratings, a well executed V6, flexible seating and excellent interior room. No wonder why this vehicle remains a veteran in the minivan business. It comes equipped with power windows and locks, ECO mode for fuel savings, front bucket seats, dual climate control, steering wheel mounted controls with cruise control, towing equipment with trailer sway control, 3x 12v power outlets, removable full folding bench, outside temp gauge...plus much more!

Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years.

We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report.

We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none.
Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

