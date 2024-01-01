Menu
This sleek white Dodge is ready to hit the road! With a spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and an impressive array of features, this vehicle has everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. From the convenience of power windows and locks to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this Dodge is built with both comfort and security in mind. The -cylinder engine provides ample power for everyday driving, while the cruise control and tilt steering wheel allow you to relax and enjoy the ride.

At Paulette Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. This Dodge has a low mileage of 104,518km, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and well-maintained car.

Here are 5 of this Dodges most enticing features:

Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for effortless access.
Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any condition with heated mirrors.
Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust your steering wheel to the perfect position for a comfortable ride.
Traction Control: Feel confident driving in all conditions with added traction control.

Contact Paulette Auto Sales today to learn more about this fantastic Dodge!

2015 Dodge Journey

104,518 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,518KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB3FT673316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,518 KM

Vehicle Description

This sleek white Dodge is ready to hit the road! With a spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and an impressive array of features, this vehicle has everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. From the convenience of power windows and locks to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this Dodge is built with both comfort and security in mind. The -cylinder engine provides ample power for everyday driving, while the cruise control and tilt steering wheel allow you to relax and enjoy the ride.

At Paulette Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. This Dodge has a low mileage of 104,518km, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and well-maintained car.

Here are 5 of this Dodge's most enticing features:

  1. Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
  2. Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for effortless access.
  3. Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any condition with heated mirrors.
  4. Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust your steering wheel to the perfect position for a comfortable ride.
  5. Traction Control: Feel confident driving in all conditions with added traction control.

Contact Paulette Auto Sales today to learn more about this fantastic Dodge!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-507-XXXX

613-507-9910

833-241-0443
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Dodge Journey