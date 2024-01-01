$11,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
Location
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,518 KM
Vehicle Description
This sleek white Dodge is ready to hit the road! With a spacious interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and an impressive array of features, this vehicle has everything you need for a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. From the convenience of power windows and locks to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this Dodge is built with both comfort and security in mind. The -cylinder engine provides ample power for everyday driving, while the cruise control and tilt steering wheel allow you to relax and enjoy the ride.
At Paulette Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. This Dodge has a low mileage of 104,518km, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable and well-maintained car.
Here are 5 of this Dodge's most enticing features:
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable no matter the weather.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for effortless access.
- Heated Mirrors: Clear vision in any condition with heated mirrors.
- Tilt Steering Wheel: Adjust your steering wheel to the perfect position for a comfortable ride.
- Traction Control: Feel confident driving in all conditions with added traction control.
Contact Paulette Auto Sales today to learn more about this fantastic Dodge!
