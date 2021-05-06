Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

107,497 KM

Details Description Features

$17,480

+ tax & licensing
Kingston Dodge Chrysler

613-549-8900

R/T | AWD | Leather | Heated Seats & Wheel

Location

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

$17,480

+ taxes & licensing

107,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG4FT715809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,497 KM

Vehicle Description

8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | LEATHER | UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH | POWER SEAT | PARKSENSE | 19-INCH ALLOYS | 3.6L V6 | ALL WHEEL DRIVE |

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9

