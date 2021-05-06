2015 Dodge Journey

+ taxes & licensing
613-549-8900
1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9
613-549-8900
+ taxes & licensing
8.4-INCH TOUCHSCREEN | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | LEATHER | UCONNECT AND BLUETOOTH | POWER SEAT | PARKSENSE | 19-INCH ALLOYS | 3.6L V6 | ALL WHEEL DRIVE |
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1429 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3E9