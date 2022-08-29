$15,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Dodge Journey
Crossroad / Entertainment System / Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9107245
- VIN: 3C4PDCGG2FT530151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 137,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a 7 passenger SUV with a DVD Entertainment System?
Features include a 3.6L V6 Engine, Leather Seats with Sport Mesh Inserts, DVD Entertainment System, Alpine Premium Audio, 7 Passenger Seating with Flexible Seating Group, Navigation, Backup Camera with Sensors, Satellite Radio, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
