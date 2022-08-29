Menu
2015 Dodge Journey

137,769 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Dodge Journey

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad / Entertainment System / Leather

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad / Entertainment System / Leather

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

137,769KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9107245
  VIN: 3C4PDCGG2FT530151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,769 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a 7 passenger SUV with a DVD Entertainment System?

 

Features include a 3.6L V6 Engine, Leather Seats with Sport Mesh Inserts, DVD Entertainment System, Alpine Premium Audio, 7 Passenger Seating with Flexible Seating Group, Navigation, Backup Camera with Sensors, Satellite Radio, Power Seats, Heated Seats and Wheel, Sunroof / Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Knee Air Bag

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

