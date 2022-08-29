$14,288+ tax & licensing
2015 Fiat 500L
Pop / Clean CarFax / Automatic
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 5705
- VIN: ZFBCFAAH3FZ032230
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,326 KM
Looking for something a little different? Say hello to this 2015 Fiat 500L Pop!
Features include a 1.4L Turbocharged Engine, Automatic 6 Speed Twin Clutch Transmission, 6 Speaker Audio with CD Player, Nero/Rosso Seats, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlights, UConnect 5.0 Touchscreen with Bluetooth and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
