2015 Fiat 500L

140,326 KM

$14,288

+ tax & licensing
$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Fiat 500L

2015 Fiat 500L

Pop / Clean CarFax / Automatic

2015 Fiat 500L

Pop / Clean CarFax / Automatic

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$14,288

+ taxes & licensing

140,326KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034027
  • Stock #: 5705
  • VIN: ZFBCFAAH3FZ032230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for something a little different? Say hello to this 2015 Fiat 500L Pop!

 

Features include a 1.4L Turbocharged Engine, Automatic 6 Speed Twin Clutch Transmission, 6 Speaker Audio with CD Player, Nero/Rosso Seats, Bi-Function Halogen Projector Headlights, UConnect 5.0 Touchscreen with Bluetooth and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

