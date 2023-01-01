Menu
2015 Ford Edge

162,524 KM

Details Description Features

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

SEL / Clean CarFax / NAV / Leather

2015 Ford Edge

SEL / Clean CarFax / NAV / Leather

Location

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

162,524KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9622786
  VIN: 2FMTK3J95FBB40019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,524 KM

Vehicle Description

Features include a 2.0L EcoBoost Engine, Black Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, CD Player, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, and so much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

