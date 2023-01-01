$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Edge
SEL / Clean CarFax / NAV / Leather
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9622786
- VIN: 2FMTK3J95FBB40019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,524 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include a 2.0L EcoBoost Engine, Black Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, CD Player, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
