2015 Ford Escape
SE- Bluetooth - Heated Seats
100,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445431
- Stock #: 63440
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX4FUC48432
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2015 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 100,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1fmcu0gx4fuc48432.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Traction Control, Driver Rest...
