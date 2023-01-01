2015 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9445431

9445431 Stock #: 63440

63440 VIN: 1FMCU0GX4FUC48432

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear Performance, Turbocharged, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Traction Control, Driver Rest...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.