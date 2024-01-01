$10,990+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus
SE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
613-561-4857
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 82,838 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Welcome to the thrill ride that is the 2015 Ford Focus SE with Manual Transmission! Buckle up for a symphony of control and agility, where every gear shift is a sonnet to precision.
Feast your eyes on its sleek design, blending sophistication with a hint of mischief. With its sporty stance and aerodynamic curves, this Focus is as much about style as it is about performance.
Under the hood, you'll find a spirited 2.0-liter engine eager to unleash its 160 horsepower. But what truly sets this Focus apart is its manual transmission, putting you firmly in the driver's seat of your own destiny. Feel the connection as you commandeer each shift, turning every journey into a dance of power and finesse.
Inside, modern comforts await. Sink into supportive seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and let the intuitive controls put you at ease. With SYNC technology, stay effortlessly connected to your world while you conquer the road ahead.
But wait, there's more! This Focus is not just about fun; it's also about safety. With a suite of advanced features like electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a rearview camera, you can drive with confidence, knowing that you're protected from every angle.
So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Step into the 2015 Ford Focus SE with Manual Transmission and experience driving the way it was meant to be: exhilarating, engaging, and endlessly entertaining.
Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that specific features and availability may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If opting to not purchase certified, please consider the following *This Vehicle is not driveable and not certified, Certification is available for $699, which also includes 30 day/1000km guarantee, in which case the vehicle is then Fit and Driveable, inquire for details.
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors.
