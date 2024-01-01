Menu
?? Welcome to the thrill ride that is the 2015 Ford Focus SE with Manual Transmission! Buckle up for a symphony of control and agility, where every gear shift is a sonnet to precision.

Feast your eyes on its sleek design, blending sophistication with a hint of mischief. With its sporty stance and aerodynamic curves, this Focus is as much about style as it is about performance.

Under the hood, youll find a spirited 2.0-liter engine eager to unleash its 160 horsepower. But what truly sets this Focus apart is its manual transmission, putting you firmly in the drivers seat of your own destiny. Feel the connection as you commandeer each shift, turning every journey into a dance of power and finesse.

Inside, modern comforts await. Sink into supportive seats, grip the leather-wrapped steering wheel, and let the intuitive controls put you at ease. With SYNC technology, stay effortlessly connected to your world while you conquer the road ahead.

But wait, theres more! This Focus is not just about fun; its also about safety. With a suite of advanced features like electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and a rearview camera, you can drive with confidence, knowing that youre protected from every angle.

So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Step into the 2015 Ford Focus SE with Manual Transmission and experience driving the way it was meant to be: exhilarating, engaging, and endlessly entertaining.

Disclaimer: While we strive for accuracy in our descriptions, please note that specific features and availability may vary. Contact us for the most up-to-date information.

2015 Ford Focus

82,838 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Focus

SE

2015 Ford Focus

SE

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

613-561-4857

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FADP3K27FL303206

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 82,838 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Platinum Auto Sales

Platinum Auto Sales

2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales

613-561-4857

2015 Ford Focus