2015 Ford Focus

45,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

613-384-4854

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

ST

2015 Ford Focus

ST

Location

James Braden Ford Lincoln Ltd

505 Canatara Crt, Kingston, ON K7M 7L1

613-384-4854

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6855460
  • Stock #: 21P036
  • VIN: 1FADP3L96FL284353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21P036
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE BRADEN DIRECT DELIVERY ON ALL NEW AND USED UNITS! CALL TODAY FOR DEATILS! Recent Arrival! 2015 Ford Focus Yellow ST EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCT Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 401A, Power Moonroof, Radio: Sony Audio System w/10 Speakers, Technology Package. Odometer is 60473 kilometers below market average! James Braden Ford Lincoln is located at 505 Canatara Court in Kingston, ON, and is your premier retailer for pre-owned vehicles in the Kingston area. At James Braden Ford, our philosophy is based strongly on exceeding our customer's expectations. Whether you?re inquiring about finance options, have any questions or need additional information call us at 6 1 3 - 3 8 4 - 4 8 5 4.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Rear Defroster
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
am/fm
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
BACKUP CAMERA
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Keyless Start
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

