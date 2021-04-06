2015 Ford Focus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,499 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6855460

6855460 Stock #: 21P036

21P036 VIN: 1FADP3L96FL284353

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21P036

Mileage 45,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer 4 Cylinder Engine Windows Rear Defroster Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Trip Computer Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Floor mats Security SECURITY ALARM Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features BACKUP CAMERA Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Keyless Start Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights Knee Air Bag M/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed M/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags HID Xenon Headlights Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.