$15,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-507-9910
2015 Ford Focus
SE / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-507-9910
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9034177
- Stock #: 5710
- VIN: 1FADP3K2XFL352058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,098 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2015 Ford Focus SE deserves a look if you're in the market for a fuel-efficient compact with style, technology, comfort and a fun-to-drive nature. Clean CarFax and only 69,098kms!
Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, and much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.