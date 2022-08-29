Menu
2015 Ford Focus

69,098 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!

2015 Ford Focus

SE / Clean CarFax / LOW KMS!

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,098KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9034177
  • Stock #: 5710
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XFL352058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,098 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Ford Focus SE deserves a look if you're in the market for a fuel-efficient compact with style, technology, comfort and a fun-to-drive nature. Clean CarFax and only 69,098kms!

 

Features include a 2.0L 4cyl Engine, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

