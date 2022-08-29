$26,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vendde
678-607-9019
2015 Ford Transit
2015 Ford Transit
VAN
Location
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8
678-607-9019
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
213,360KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9286729
- Stock #: 001102
- VIN: 1FTYR2CV5FKB10213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001102
- Mileage 213,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Great company transit van. Hard to find!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Vendde
Vendde
8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8