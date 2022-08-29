Menu
2015 Ford Transit

213,360 KM

Details Description Features

$26,998

+ tax & licensing
$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

2015 Ford Transit

2015 Ford Transit

VAN

2015 Ford Transit

VAN

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

213,360KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9286729
  Stock #: 001102
  VIN: 1FTYR2CV5FKB10213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001102
  • Mileage 213,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Great company transit van. Hard to find!

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

