Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Savana

63,800 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Savana

2015 GMC Savana

3500 Cube Van 177" - 16 Foot with Ramp

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Savana

3500 Cube Van 177" - 16 Foot with Ramp

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

  1. 1618241030
  2. 1618241073
  3. 1618241073
  4. 1618241030
  5. 1618241030
  6. 1618241030
  7. 1618241030
  8. 1618241030
  9. 1618241052
  10. 1618241053
  11. 1618241053
  12. 1618241053
  13. 1618241053
  14. 1618241053
  15. 1618241053
  16. 1618241053
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856590
  • Stock #: 9042
  • VIN: 1GD374CGXF1174343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 63,800 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 GMC Savana Commerical Cutaway 177" Wheel Base - 3500 - 16 Foot Box with Ramp. 

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND SANITIZE THE VEHICLE BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**

WE FINANCE!! Click through to our home site at AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application! 

ALL PRICING INCLUDES SAFETY INSPECTION AND FRESH OIL CHANGE. CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT INCLUDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

All of our vehicles are ready to go! They’ve been through the shop for a 250-point safety inspection, Oil Change and Emissions Test if needed. Our vehicles have been cleaned inside and out for your viewing pleasure. When you step on our lot, you’ll notice that everything is priced and has an information sheet on the dash. We make shopping easy and stress free. Our lot is always open so you can view the vehicles yourself in the evening or on Sundays.

Autohouse Kingston is a locally owned family business. We have been serving Kingston and surrounding areas for over 25 years. We operate with transparency and family-like service for all our clients. Here at Autohouse Kingston we work with over 20 lenders to get you the best possible finance options. Please ask how you can add warranty and a winter tire package to your monthly payment. Get approved and driving the same day!

We are located 1556 Bath Rd in Kingston. Just East of Gardiners. Come on in for a test drive and speak to the owners, Bradie and Ken Johnston who will look after all your automotive needs with the friendly, low pressure feel you’ve been searching for. Drive off with your new ride today! Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is https://www.autohousekingston.ca/ If you have questions after hours or on weekends, Feel free to text Bradie at 613-331-1121. Autohouse Kingston – It just makes sense.

Office - 613-634-3262
Cell - 613-331-1121
E-Mail - bradie@autohousekingston.ca
Live Chat - www.autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autohouse Kingston

2013 Honda Civic LX ...
 182,866 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 53,506 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback ...
 59,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-634-XXXX

(click to show)

613-634-3262

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory