2015 GMC Sierra 1500

229,741 KM

$24,598

$24,598
$24,598

$24,598

678-607-9019

NA

Location

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,598

+ taxes & licensing

229,741KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303931
  • Stock #: 001143
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEJ0FG442002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001143
  • Mileage 229,741 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind. Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protections products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home. We offer same day financing! Check you credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership Well buy your vehicle! Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or visit Vendde.com/valuemyvehicle to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes Visit Vendde.com, or Vendde in the Apple App Store or Google Play Someone is always available and happy to help! Chat with us 24/7 at Vendde.com

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Rear View Camera
BLIND SPOT SENSORS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

