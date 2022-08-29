Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

103,171 KM

Details Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

Base

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

103,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9315151
  • Stock #: 403935
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEH8FG403935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 403935
  • Mileage 103,171 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Box Liner
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

