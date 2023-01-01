Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

132,416 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE- Bluetooth - OnStar

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE- Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

132,416KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559189
  • Stock #: 26747
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC7FZ198963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is Kelley Blue Book's winner of Best Resale Value Award for 2015. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,416 kms. It's unknown in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Automall

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 132,416 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 108,644 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 202,491 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

Call Dealer

613-549-XXXX

(click to show)

613-549-1311

Alternate Numbers
1-866-549-1311
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory