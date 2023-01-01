$CALL+ tax & licensing
Taylor Automall
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE- Bluetooth - OnStar
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
203,255KM
Used
- Stock #: 63826
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC8FG415349
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 63826
- Mileage 203,255 KM
Vehicle Description
GMC trucks have proven track records of capacity, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 203,255 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
