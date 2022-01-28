Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

186,269 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

DBL CAB 4WD SLE

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

DBL CAB 4WD SLE

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

186,269KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8224677
  Stock #: 22147A
  VIN: 1GT22YEG7FZ524256

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 186,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Rugged on the outside and luxurious on the inside, the GMC Sierra HD gives you the best of both worlds. This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,237 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 k...

