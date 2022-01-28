$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
2015 GMC Sierra 2500
DBL CAB 4WD SLE
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
186,269KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8224677
- Stock #: 22147A
- VIN: 1GT22YEG7FZ524256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 186,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Rugged on the outside and luxurious on the inside, the GMC Sierra HD gives you the best of both worlds. This 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD has been completely redesigned and features an improved interior, styling enhancements, and even additional safety features. The 2500HD is a capable truck available in a number of trims that allow you to choose as many or as few features as you want to make working hard or playing hard more enjoyable. This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 180,237 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) with (E63) fleetside pickup box; (322 hp [240.1 k...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4