Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera

Whether youre carrying passengers, hauling cargo, doing some towing, or all of the above, the GMC Yukon XL is up to the task. This 2015 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV thats thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, its every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. Its a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. Its capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 386,637 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2015 GMC Yukon XL

386,637 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

2015 GMC Yukon XL

SLT

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
386,637KM
VIN 1GKS2HKC6FR583076

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 25614A
  • Mileage 386,637 KM

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera

Whether you're carrying passengers, hauling cargo, doing some towing, or all of the above, the GMC Yukon XL is up to the task. This 2015 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. The GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 386,637 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Driver Air Bag, CD Player, ABS, Locking...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 GMC Yukon XL