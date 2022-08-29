Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Fit

124,111 KM

Details Description Features

$16,188

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,188

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Fit

2015 Honda Fit

LX / Great Fuel Economy / Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Fit

LX / Great Fuel Economy / Heated Seats

Location

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-507-9910

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,188

+ taxes & licensing

124,111KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9056407
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H55FM100110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,111 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Honda Fit is a great compact car! It earns high praise for its upscale and roomy interior, excellent ride quality, and stellar fuel economy. The Fit’s second-row Magic Seat can fold up to give you 47 inches of floor-to-ceiling storage space!

 

Features include a fuel efficient 1.5L 4cyl Engine, Backup Camera, CD Player, Touchscreen with Bluetooth Hands-Free, Heated Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, and much more!

 

Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.

 

Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales! 

 

1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com

 

Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paulette Auto Sales

2015 Honda Fit LX / ...
 124,111 KM
$16,188 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 160,627 KM
$20,188 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey R...
 115,222 KM
$17,488 + tax & lic

Email Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

Call Dealer

613-507-XXXX

(click to show)

613-507-9910

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory