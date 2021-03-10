Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

90,288 KM

Details Description Features

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

2015 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto Sport Appearance

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

90,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6701249
  VIN: KMHDH4AE8FU413289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax, one owner, no accidents and regularly serviced - amazing! Are you in search of a sedan with high fuel economy and good value? Then look no further - this Elantra is your perfect match! It also serves as a great family car with it's spacious backseats and rear child locks. It comes equipped with alloy wheels, sunroof, front fog lamps, heated front bucket seats, a/c, keyless entry, power windows and ext mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel mounted controls, bluetooth hands free, WeatherTech floor mats... plus much more!

Why pick Ashie Motor Sales? We have been a trusted name in the automotive industry since 1977. Every vehicle we sell comes with a 6 month/unlimited kilometre warranty FREE! We have been proudly serving Kingston, Napanee, Gananoque, Belleville, Brockville, Trenton, Smith Falls, Perth and Cobourg for over 40 years.

We truly appreciate every customer who contacts us and believe that customer satisfaction always comes first. We offer finance rates as low as 4.99%, same day approval with NO HIDDEN FEES. Every vehicle from Ashie Motors is safetied and certified with a CarFax vehicle history report.

We believe that taking care of a customer after the sale is just as important as before the sale. We have been in business for over 40 years because of that philosophy. Come visit us today at 624 Princess St, Kingston and you'll see why our customer service is second to none.
Click NOW to lock in a financing rate as low as 4.99%! Apply online http://www.ashiemotorsales.com or call 613 532 6947, NO down payment O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
FWD

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

