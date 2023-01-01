$19,990+ tax & licensing
613-561-4857
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
Location
Platinum Auto Sales
2212 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G2
$19,990
- Listing ID: 10421769
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB1FG282748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 148,037 KM
Vehicle Description
?? Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this premium all-wheel-drive SUV. The 2015 Santa Fe Sport combines style, performance, and comfort in a way that's simply irresistible.
??? Adventure Awaits: With all-wheel drive, conquering challenging terrains has never been easier. From city streets to off-road trails, the Santa Fe Sport delivers power and stability, making every journey an adventure.
?? Urban Chic: This SUV is not just about capability; it's also about style. The sleek design, bold grille, and premium finishes give you that head-turning presence on the road. It's urban sophistication with a rugged twist.
?? Performance Prowess: Under the hood, you'll find a potent engine that's ready to roar. The Santa Fe Sport's 2.0-liter turbocharged engine ensures responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, so you can go the extra mile.
?? Spacious Comfort: Step inside, and you'll discover a spacious, well-appointed cabin designed with your comfort in mind. Leather seats, panoramic sunroof, and advanced tech features create an oasis of relaxation for both driver and passengers.
?? Practical Luxury: This SUV doesn't just pamper you; it's incredibly practical too. Ample cargo space and versatile seating configurations make it the ideal companion for family road trips or hauling weekend gear.
?? DISCLAIMER: While we strive to provide accurate information, please note that the details mentioned here are based on available data as of September 2021. For the most up-to-date information on the 2015 Santa Fe Sport Premium, including availability and pricing, please contact our dealership.
Ready to elevate your driving experience? Come test drive the 2015 Santa Fe Sport Premium today and let adventure become your daily routine! ????
Inquire for details @ 613-561-4857 (Call or Text) or Drop by the office @ 2212 Princess St, Kingston, Ontario - Platinum Auto Sales, Proudly Serving Kingston at our New Convenient Location to help serve you better!
Are you making payments for a vehicle you no longer want or need? We can get you out of that car and into a car you love.
Have you been to other dealerships and declined for a vehicle? We finance ALL credit situations and income types: Full time, Part time, Pension, Old Age Security, ODSP, Ontario Works, Child Tax and even Cash Income. Good credit, bad credit, no credit? Bankruptcy or Consumer Proposal? Your approved!
Top Tier Extended Warranty & Gap Insurance Protection Packages! Come see the Platinum team and let us take the stress out of buying your next car.
Platinum Auto Sales Kingston - Call or Txt 613-561-4857 Come into the office at 2212 Princess St, Kingston The Home of Guaranteed Financing **(O.A.C. and/or down payment may be required).
$699 Certification Fee Includes 30 Day Guarantee, inquire for details.
If Exercising **OPTION TO BUY VEHICLE AS lS** Option , Please Consider the following, if not Considering "as is" purchase & prefer to purchase certified, please ignore the following as we have a very thorough certification process & also stand behind our vehicles when certified.
" This vehicle is being offered to be sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." ~ ~ ~ Safety is an additional $699.00 if you would like to purchase it certified. ~ ~ ~
Please contact a sales representative to ensure options are exactly as stated. It is rare but sometimes the vin decoder makes errors
