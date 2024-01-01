$14,888+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
613-507-9910
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,782 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for adventure! This 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD is a rugged and capable SUV, perfect for tackling any terrain. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, you'll be able to conquer snowy roads, muddy trails, and everything in between. This white beauty boasts a spacious interior, complete with comfortable bucket seats and an array of features to keep you safe and entertained.
Equipped with a robust 6-cylinder engine, this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready to take on any challenge. Whether you're cruising the highway or venturing off-road, this vehicle delivers the power and performance you need. With its 4-wheel drive system, you'll have peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition.
The interior of this Cherokee Trailhawk is a blend of comfort and practicality. Features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors make everyday driving a breeze. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the air conditioning system ensures a cool and comfortable ride.
This 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready to take you on exciting adventures, both big and small. With its rugged exterior, powerful engine, and comfortable interior, this vehicle is the perfect choice for anyone seeking a reliable and capable SUV. This Cherokee Trailhawk has 174,782km on the odometer and is available now at Paulette Auto Sales.
Here are five sizzle-worthy features:
- 4WD system: Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the robust 4-wheel drive system.
- Trailhawk trim: This rugged and capable trim level is specifically designed for off-road adventures.
- 6-cylinder engine: Feel the power and responsiveness of the 6-cylinder engine for a thrilling driving experience.
- Comfortable and spacious interior: Relax in the spacious cabin with its comfortable bucket seats.
- Safety features: Enjoy peace of mind with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.
Vehicle Features
Paulette Auto Sales
Alternate Numbers833-241-0443
