<p>Get ready for adventure! This 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4WD is a rugged and capable SUV, perfect for tackling any terrain. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, youll be able to conquer snowy roads, muddy trails, and everything in between. This white beauty boasts a spacious interior, complete with comfortable bucket seats and an array of features to keep you safe and entertained.</p><p>Equipped with a robust 6-cylinder engine, this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready to take on any challenge. Whether youre cruising the highway or venturing off-road, this vehicle delivers the power and performance you need. With its 4-wheel drive system, youll have peace of mind knowing you can handle any weather condition.</p><p>The interior of this Cherokee Trailhawk is a blend of comfort and practicality. Features like power windows, door locks, and mirrors make everyday driving a breeze. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the air conditioning system ensures a cool and comfortable ride.</p><p>This 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is ready to take you on exciting adventures, both big and small. With its rugged exterior, powerful engine, and comfortable interior, this vehicle is the perfect choice for anyone seeking a reliable and capable SUV. This Cherokee Trailhawk has 174,782km on the odometer and is available now at Paulette Auto Sales.</p><p><strong>Here are five sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>4WD system:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence thanks to the robust 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Trailhawk trim:</strong> This rugged and capable trim level is specifically designed for off-road adventures.</li><li><strong>6-cylinder engine:</strong> Feel the power and responsiveness of the 6-cylinder engine for a thrilling driving experience.</li><li><strong>Comfortable and spacious interior:</strong> Relax in the spacious cabin with its comfortable bucket seats.</li><li><strong>Safety features:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind with features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control.</li></ol><p> </p>

2015 Jeep Cherokee

174,782 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

2015 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8

613-507-9910

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,782KM
VIN 1C4PJMBSXFW680321

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,782 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

Paulette Auto Sales

775 Gardiners Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 7H8
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Paulette Auto Sales

613-507-9910

2015 Jeep Cherokee