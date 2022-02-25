Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

114,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 Jeep Cherokee

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport- Bluetooth - Power Windows

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Sport- Bluetooth - Power Windows

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8356887
  Stock #: 60970
  VIN: 1C4PJMAB7FW540809

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Bright White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 60970
  Mileage 114,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 114,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1c4pjmab7fw540809.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT WHITE, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

