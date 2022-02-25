$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Sport- Bluetooth - Power Windows
Location
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
114,300KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356887
- Stock #: 60970
- VIN: 1C4PJMAB7FW540809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 60970
- Mileage 114,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Aiming to be more than another run-of-the-mill crossover, the Cherokee brings a measure of ruggedness to the party in the way only a Jeep can, says Car and Driver. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 114,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1c4pjmab7fw540809.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BRIGHT WHITE, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Air Conditioning w/Integrated HVAC Controls...
