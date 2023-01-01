Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

197,412 KM

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Automall

613-549-1311

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland- Navigation

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland- Navigation

Location

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

197,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9745246
  • Stock #: 23259A
  • VIN: 1C4RJFCM6FC170201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 23259A
  • Mileage 197,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats!

Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Kingston.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 197,412 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCM6FC170201.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking/Limited...

Taylor Automall

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

