$19,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Overland- Navigation
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$19,998
+ taxes & licensing
197,412KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9745246
- Stock #: 23259A
- VIN: 1C4RJFCM6FC170201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 23259A
- Mileage 197,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Thanks to its famous off-road grit, the Grand Cherokee's expertise doesn't begin and end in the concrete jungle like many of its rivals, says Car and Driver This 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Kingston.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 197,412 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFCM6FC170201.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking/Limited...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Automall
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4