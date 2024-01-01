Menu
As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2015 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether youre travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, youre delivered with strength and style. Youll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 175,547 kms. Its maximum steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB2FD282327 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB2FD282327</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ target=_blank>https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!<br><br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 25209A
  • Mileage 175,547 KM

Vehicle Description

As Edmunds says, the Jeep Patriot will handle off-road obstacles better than competitors. This 2015 Jeep Patriot is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

Every day is an adventure in the Jeep Patriot. Whether you're travelling over snow-covered city streets or searching for off-road hideaways, you're delivered with strength and style. You'll confidently meet every challenge with value and efficiency since the Patriot is one of the most affordable SUVs in Canada. Those who crave an adventure-filled lifestyle, fueled by comfort, confidence, and economy, will thrive in the world of Jeep Patriot. This SUV has 175,547 kms. It's maximum steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJRAB2FD282327.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: AutoStick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH AL...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Jeep Patriot