Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Renegade

156,055 KM

Details Description Features

$16,598

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,598

+ taxes & licensing

Vendde

678-607-9019

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Renegade

2015 Jeep Renegade

North

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Renegade

North

Location

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

678-607-9019

  1. 9432720
  2. 9432720
  3. 9432720
  4. 9432720
  5. 9432720
  6. 9432720
  7. 9432720
  8. 9432720
  9. 9432720
  10. 9432720
  11. 9432720
  12. 9432720
  13. 9432720
  14. 9432720
  15. 9432720
  16. 9432720
  17. 9432720
  18. 9432720
  19. 9432720
  20. 9432720
  21. 9432720
  22. 9432720
  23. 9432720
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,598

+ taxes & licensing

156,055KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9432720
  • Stock #: 001190
  • VIN: ZACCJABT9FPB37206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 001190
  • Mileage 156,055 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle comes with a 90 Day / 3000km warranty, a 150 point mechanical inspection and a 10 Day Test Drive return policy. These are just a few assurances that we offer at Vendde to ensure your complete peace of mind.Connect with a local Venddor representative today to help you answer questions, secure financing, purchase protection products and accessories as well as complete the paperwork all from the comfort of your home.We offer same day financing! Check your credit with no impact to your credit score through our Equifax partnership.Well also buy your vehicle. Download the Vendde app to upload your vehicle to your digital garage and get a guaranteed valuation in under 10 minutes. Or to get a vehicle valuation range in under 2 minutes, visit Vendde.com.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendde

2020 GMC Yukon 4WD D...
 65,518 KM
$65,998 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 152,757 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2015 BMW i8 -
 86,251 KM
$79,998 + tax & lic

Email Vendde

Vendde

Vendde

8 Clarence St, Kingston, ON K7L 5H8

Call Dealer

678-607-XXXX

(click to show)

678-607-9019

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory