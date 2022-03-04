$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon- A/C
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
165,478KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8485902
- Stock #: 61234
- VIN: 1C4HJWFG2FL700522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Stock # 61234
- Mileage 165,478 KM
Vehicle Description
As Edmunds.com says of the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, it adheres to its original design more than probably anything else on the road, and for Jeep purists, that just the way they like it. This 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Leave the road behind and let the adventure begin in this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, the ultimate off-roading vehicle. With classic, timeless styling and extreme capability, this SUV appeals to anyone who likes to take their fun off the beaten path. While you can still enjoy the simple pleasures in life, this model also comes with modern technology to enhance comfort and convenience. Four-door convenience makes this a practical everyday SUV that's great for families. There's simply nothing in the world quite like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. This SUV has 165,478 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, Performance Suspension, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJWFG2FL700522.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: Automatic, HEATED FRONT SEATS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, BLACK CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAIN
