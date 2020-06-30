2015 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
613-634-4401
1155 Midland Ave, Kingston, ON K7P 2X8
613-634-4401
+ taxes & licensing
Safety Certified. Incls 3 month powertrain warranty. CarFax Report. Oil Change Complete. Clean & Detailed. Financing available for all credit types.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1155 Midland Ave, Kingston, ON K7P 2X8