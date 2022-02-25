Menu
2015 Kia Sorento

62,195 KM

Details Features

$16,595

+ tax & licensing
$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

2015 Kia Sorento

2015 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

2015 Kia Sorento

FWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

$16,595

+ taxes & licensing

62,195KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8416893
  • Stock #: 22F-08A
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A67FG570469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22F-08A
  • Mileage 62,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Climate Control
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-XXXX

613-384-2005

