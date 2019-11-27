Menu
2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto LX Bluetooth Installed Cruise!

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto LX Bluetooth Installed Cruise!

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

$11,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,509KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4395759
  • Stock #: 19H-56A
  • VIN: KNDJN2A27F7192180
Dark Blue
Black
Hatchback
Gasoline
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
5
Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

