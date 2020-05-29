Menu
Account
Sign In
$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

Kingston KIA

613-384-2005

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto SX Luxury Leather Panoramic Roof!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto SX Luxury Leather Panoramic Roof!

Location

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

613-384-2005

Contact Seller

$12,650

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,998KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5123315
  • Stock #: P-1054
  • VIN: KNDJX3A51F7177992
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

SX Luxury, top of the line, loaded with features that are sure to impress - Heated Leather Seating Front & Rear * Navigation * Panoramic Sunroof* Infinity Premium Sound System * 18" Machined Finish Wheels. This Fathom Blue Soul isn't just loaded with features, it's loaded with VALUE - priced well below market value! Since opening our doors in 2000, Kingston Kia has been providing Kingston and the surrounding area with a world class sales and service experience. We at Kingston Kia are ready and excited to provide YOU with the car shopping experience you deserve. We pride ourselves on a no pressure sales environment and a fix right service guarantee. As Bill Fellows, Owner and Operator, would say The competition knows us - You should too! Kingston Kia 613-384-2005

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kingston KIA

2018 Kia Forte LX+ A...
 32,978 KM
$13,885 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 26,594 KM
$23,595 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage EX...
 62,278 KM
$20,997 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Kingston KIA

Kingston KIA

2820 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 4V2

Call Dealer

613-384-XXXX

(click to show)

613-384-2005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory